Left Menu

HC asks Centre to decide representation for ex-gratia assistance to kin of Indians who died abroad due to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:04 IST
HC asks Centre to decide representation for ex-gratia assistance to kin of Indians who died abroad due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Centre to consider as a representation a PIL seeking to extend the ex-gratia assistance to the family members of Indian citizens who died abroad due to COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to decide the representation as expeditiously as possible in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case and disposed of the petition.

Advocate M P Srivignesh, representing petitioner trust Pravasi legal Cell, urged the court to direct the authorities to decide his pending representation of July 5 on the issue.

The plea sought to direct the Indian missions abroad to collect and maintain proper data of those Indian citizens died abroad due to COVID-19 and to also include the children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to the virus abroad but who are Indian Citizens under the 'PM-CARES for Children scheme'.

The plea submitted that the Indian migrants in destination countries are the worst affected groups due to the pandemic as most of them have either lost their jobs or their salaries have been reduced.

The fundamental rights that are guaranteed to all citizens are not extinguished when the person travels or lives abroad, it said.

The plea said that in several PILs, the Supreme Court has held that the NDMA has a statutory obligation to frame guidelines for recommending minimum ex-gratia assistance to COVID victims and gave it six weeks to frame the guidelines for fixing the ex-gratia meant for these families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021