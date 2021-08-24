Two militants killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late on Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Advertisement

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the militants opened fire on the security forces' positions.

Two militants were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation are being ascertained.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said the total number of militants killed this year in Kashmir has crossed 100.

''Today, by the collective efforts of @JmuKmrPolice, @ChinarcorpsIA, @crpfindia and people of #Kashmir have led to #neutralisation of more than 100 #terrorists in the year of 2021 so far in Kashmir division,'' Kumar tweeted. PTI MIJ DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)