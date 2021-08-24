NGT seeks report on plea against violation of environmental norms by sugar factory at Amroha district in UP

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee and sought a report on a plea against violation of environmental norms in the operation of a sugar factory by Wave Industries Pvt. Ltd at Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state PCB or SPCB), Central Ground Water Authority, and District Magistrate, Amroha.

Advertisement

The NGT said that nominees of the departments should be of adequate senior rank to take credible action and clarified that the CPCB and SPCB will be the nodal agencies for coordination and compliance.

The Committee may meet within 15 days, undertake a visit to the site, interact with the stakeholders and take remedial action in exercise of its statutory powers, following due process of law, the tribunal said.

''The Committee may inter alia furnish status of compliance of Consent conditions and standards prescribed including the performance of Zero liquid discharge conditions and discharge of effluents on land or in the drain. The groundwater quality in the area be monitored concerning color and feedback taken from the public in the area,'' the bench said, adding that an action taken report may be filed within two months.

If the report is adverse to the industrial unit, a copy thereof may be furnished to it for its response, if any, before the next date, the bench said in its August 19 order.

The matter is listed for further consideration on November 26, 2021.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Chanchal Devi against violation of environmental norms in the operation of the sugar factory at Village Malaysia, Tehsil Dhanaura, District Amroha, UP by Wave Industries Pvt Ltd, District Amroha, UP.

It is alleged that the said industrial unit is bypassing the untreated waste and contaminated water in open areas and into the fields of the farmers, resulting in damage to the environment.

The petition said wastewater has toxic chemicals and 4–5 kilometers of the area has been affected by the said pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)