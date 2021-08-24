Left Menu

18-year-old shot dead at southwest Delhi restaurant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:47 IST
An 18-year-old service boy at a restaurant in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area was shot dead by two people, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Aman, alias Gulam Sabir, of JJ colony, Bawana, they said.

The Chhawla police station was informed around 7 pm on Monday about two people opening fire at a person inside a restaurant, Heaven On Earth, located on Khaira Road, a senior officer said.

The accused had come to the restaurant as customers and were sitting inside after placing their order, he said.

As Aman was about to leave, one of them shot him and fled, the officer said.

The victim was taken to the Rao Tula Ram Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered, the officer said.

Police are checking CCTV footage of the area, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, he added.

Aman was filling in for his friend Mahesh Kumar, who works at the restaurant and was on leave, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

