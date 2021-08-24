Afghan women's rights activist lands in Germany

Prominent Afghan women's rights activist Zarifa Ghafari has arrived in Germany together with her family members.

Ghafari landed at Cologne/Bonn airport late on Monday after fleeing Afghanistan to Pakistan last week.

Advertisement

Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state who met Ghafari, said it was important to help as many women as possible to leave Afghanistan in the coming days, Germany's dpa news agency reported.

Ghafari became the mayor of the Afghan town of Maidan Shahr in 2018, at the age of 26.

She was a recipient of the the US State Department's 2020 International Women of Courage award. According to the State Department, she has survived at least six assassination attempts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)