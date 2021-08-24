Left Menu

UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:57 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)
The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including summary executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against their rule.

Bachelet urged the U.N. Human Rights Council, holding an emergency session at the request of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

"A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she told the Geneva forum.

