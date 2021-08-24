UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions
- Country:
- Switzerland
The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including summary executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against their rule.
Bachelet urged the U.N. Human Rights Council, holding an emergency session at the request of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.
"A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she told the Geneva forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- U.N.
- Geneva
- Afghanistan
- U.N. Human Rights Council
- Taliban
- Michelle Bachelet
ALSO READ
Western media slammed over 'lack of coverage' of human rights violations in Afghanistan
Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai
Reactions to landmark U.N. climate science report
Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report
TAKE A LOOK-U.N. sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts