Encounter in J-K's Sopore, three militants killed
- Country:
- India
Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in the Sopore area late on Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire.
Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with security forces, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain were being ascertained.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the total number of ultras killed in this year has crossed 100.
''Today, by the collective efforts of @JmuKmrPolice, @ChinarcorpsIA, @crpfindia, and people of #Kashmir have led to # neutralization of more than 100 #terrorists in the year of 2021 so far in Kashmir division,'' Kumar said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- Kashmir
- @crpfindia
- DV DV
- Jammu
- Vijay Kumar
- @ChinarcorpsIA
- PTI MIJ
ALSO READ
BJP Kisan Morcha leader, wife shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists held as security forces intensify operations in Jammu
Police working on intelligence inputs to ensure peaceful I-Day celebrations across Jammu: ADGP
Army deserter booked for fraud and impersonation in Jammu
Police alert to foil Pak attempts to spread terrorism in Jammu zone: J-K DGP