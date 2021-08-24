Left Menu

India provides medical supplies to Indonesia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 14:12 IST
India on Tuesday delivered 10 liquid medical oxygen containers to Indonesia to help the country in its fight against coronavirus infection, officials said.

The supplies were transported to the Indonesian capital Jakarta by an Indian Navy ship.

Last month, India sent 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia when the country was reeling under rising cases of COVID-19.

''Indian Navy's Landing Ship Tank INS Airavat arrived at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on Tuesday to deliver 10 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers based on the requirement projected by the government of Indonesia,'' Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said INS Airavat will deliver medical supplies to a number of other friendly nations in the region as well.

''INS Airavat, with a primary role to carry out amphibious operations, is also configured to perform humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions and has been a part of various relief efforts across the Indian Ocean,'' the official said.

