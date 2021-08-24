2.42 lakh workdays created under J'khand govt's employment scheme: Official

The Jharkhand government has created 2.42 lakh workdays and offered 35,000 job cards as part of its 'Mukhyamantri Shramik Yojana' -- a state-funded employment guarantee scheme for unskilled laborers in urban areas, a top official said on Tuesday.

The scheme, designed on the pattern of MGNREGA, was launched by the Hemant Soren government last year to provide livelihood security to laborers who have been struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The yojana aims to benefit around 31 percent of the urban population who live below the poverty line. Within a year of its launch, more than 2,42,339 workdays have been generated and more than 35,007 job cards issued,'' said Vinay Kumar Choubey, the secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Schemes such as the 'Mukhyamantri Shramik Yojana' could go a long way in alleviating poverty, Choubey observed.

Every worker is entitled to clean drinking water, first-aid kit, and child care facility at the worksites, he noted.

''We plan to create more man-days in the months to come as a slew of urban projects have been recently launched by the chief minister. Workers are being engaged for infrastructure development, road construction, plantation work, park beautification, and sanitation drives,'' he pointed out.

The government has mandated that workers will have to be engaged at a worksite with 15 days of registration, failing which they will receive an unemployment allowance, Choubey said.

''In case, the job cardholder fails to get employment within one month of the issuance of the card, the person is entitled to get one-fourth of the minimum daily wage as an allowance in the second month.

''Unemployment allowance subsequently goes up to 50 percent of the minimum daily wage in the third month, and beneficiaries are entitled to get 100 percent wages after that,'' the official added.

