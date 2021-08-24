Gurgaon man kills daughter-in-law, three tenants, including child

A 58-year-old man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law and three members of his tenant's family, including a child, in the early hours of Tuesday in Haryana's Gurgaon district and surrendered himself, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man suspected his daughter-in-law and the tenant of having an affair, they said.

The accused, Rao Rai Singh, a former Army man, allegedly attacked his daughter-in-law Sunita, tenant Krishan Kumar and his wife and two kids with a sharp-edged weapon around 2:30 am, the police said.

The incident took place in the Rajendra Park police station area, and the accused surrendered himself before the police and confessed, they said.

"Four dead bodies were recovered from the upper portion of the house. Prima facie, it appears that they were killed using a sharp weapon. The accused has been rounded up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Gurgaon) Deepak Saharan told reporters.

He said the second child of the tenant, a girl aged around three, was found injured at the spot and admitted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Singh had suspicions that his daughter-in-law and his tenant were in a relationship, a police official said.

However, the DCP said the cause of the crime was yet to be ascertained.

Police have been deployed in large numbers in the area, while senior officials and forensic experts visited the crime scene, Saharan said.

The case is being investigated, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

