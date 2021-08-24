Left Menu

Afghan envoy tells U.N. that millions live in fear under Taliban

Updated: 24-08-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 14:43 IST
A senior Afghan diplomat from the deposed government on Tuesday called for accountability for Taliban actions, describing an "uncertain and dire" situation where millions of people fear for their lives amid reports of door-to-door searches.

Addressing an emergency session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha also called for the creation of a broad-based government that includes all of the country's ethnic groups and female representatives.

