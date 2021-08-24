Yemen's U.N. envoy Grundberg to assume duties on Sept. 5
U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg will assume his duties from Sept. 5 and will brief the U.N. Security Council for the first time next month, his office said on Tuesday.
The 15-member Security Council approved the appointment of Grundberg, a Swedish diplomat, this month to replace Martin Griffiths, who became the U.N. aid chief.
