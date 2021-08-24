Four injured after brawl breaks out between two groups in southeast Delhi
Four people received minor injuries after a brawl broke out between two groups living in adjoining neighbourhood of southeast Delhis New Friends Colony area, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday night when a man, identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Taimur Nagar, was returning home from his dairy plot.
- Country:
- India
Four people received minor injuries after a brawl broke out between two groups living in adjoining neighbourhood of southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night when a man, identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Taimur Nagar, was returning home from his dairy plot. On the way back, some people from nearby jhuggis who were standing there allegedly tried to snatch valuables from him that led lead to a scuffle. Singh sustained minor injuries during the incident, they said.
Following the brawl, more people from both the sides joined in and started pelting stones at each other during which three people were injured, a senior police officer said.
After reaching the spot, police separated both the groups and sent all the injured to a hospital for treatment, he said.
Legal action is being taken, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- southeast Delhi's
- Taimur Nagar
- Kamal Singh
ALSO READ
Deependra Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss farmers' agitation
Delhi's Nangal minor rape case: AAP's Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha
JK Tyre expects economic revival, growth going ahead: Singhania
Singh questions Mamata’s intention in opposing Electricity Bill; 'why to promote monopoly'
Former HP CM Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh likely to contest Mandi bypoll