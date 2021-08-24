Left Menu

Four injured after brawl breaks out between two groups in southeast Delhi

Four people received minor injuries after a brawl broke out between two groups living in adjoining neighbourhood of southeast Delhis New Friends Colony area, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday night when a man, identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Taimur Nagar, was returning home from his dairy plot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:09 IST
The incident took place on Monday night when a man, identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Taimur Nagar, was returning home from his dairy plot. On the way back, some people from nearby jhuggis who were standing there allegedly tried to snatch valuables from him that led lead to a scuffle. Singh sustained minor injuries during the incident, they said.

Following the brawl, more people from both the sides joined in and started pelting stones at each other during which three people were injured, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, police separated both the groups and sent all the injured to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Legal action is being taken, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

