Wanted criminal arrested in UP

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Daddan Shah alias Yusuf Ali was wanted in 15 criminal cases in Shravasti and Bahraich, they said.

Advertisement

Shah was arrested from Shivdana road in the Payagpur area here on the basis of a tip-off received by the Special Operations Group, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar.

A country-made pistol, one kg of explosive material, and a car, etc were recovered from him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)