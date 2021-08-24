Left Menu

Wanted criminal arrested in UP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Daddan Shah alias Yusuf Ali was wanted in 15 criminal cases in Shravasti and Bahraich, they said.

Shah was arrested from Shivdana road in the Payagpur area here on the basis of a tip-off received by the Special Operations Group, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar.

A country-made pistol, one kg of explosive material, and a car, etc were recovered from him, he said.

