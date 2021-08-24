HC directs Fire Department to conduct mock drill at Nehru Place, identify shortcomings

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Fire department to conduct a mock drill in the Nehru Place area, where a fire incident took place recently, on a working day and identify the shortcomings, saying it has to be ensured that the fire brigades have access from all sides.

The high court said the recommendations and suggestions made by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) after the mock drill be considered by a committee that has been set up to keep a watch on any issue emerging about Nehru Place.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it on its own after taking note of an incident of fire in a building at Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre.

Though no casualty was reported, the court had said the enormity of the problem caused by hawkers and vendors at the Nehru Place area, which could be seen from a video circulated on social media, showed that it was difficult for the fire tenders to access the building where the fire broke out due to short circuit on August 12.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla said since the PIL stems from a fire incident, it deems appropriate to implead DFS as a party to the case and issued notice to it.

The court asked the Chief of Fire Service to ensure that the local fire station of the area conducts a fire mock drill in the Nehru Place area on a working day and files a report identifying the shortcomings.

It said the report of the fire officer and action taken by the committee be filed before the court at least one week before the next date of hearing, that is, October 27.

"We have to ensure that the building is safe from all sides and the fire brigade has access to enter from all sides," the bench said, adding that the bylanes should also be cleared.

The court further asked the authorities to ensure that the area is free from encroachment and is in good condition so that fire tenders can reach there in case of emergency.

The court had earlier directed the Delhi Police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to ensure, daily, that there is no hawking and vending resorted to at the Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre by any person who does not have an operative order of protection granted by any court.

"We find it difficult to understand how any person, who is not protected by court orders, can continue to occupy any space, and hawk or vend without the connivance and blessings of the concerned local authorities," the bench had said.

On Tuesday, advocate Divya Prakash Pande, representing SDMC, told the court that in pursuance of the earlier order, it was conducting anti-encroachment drives in the area daily and was also taking assistance from police officials.

The court was also informed by advocate Arjun Pant, appearing for DDA, that a committee has been formed comprising chief engineer of DDA, DCP (South East) and DCP (Traffic), and other officers, to keep a watch on any issue which may emerge about Nehru Place. The council said in a meeting conducted by the committee, issues of safety, smooth movement, ingress, and egress of public were discussed.

The authorities said SDMC and Delhi Police, through standing counsel Sanjay Lau, are ensuring that only 95 hawkers, who have been granted permission by the court, carry out their business in the area.

The court also issued notice to Delhi Jal Board after it was informed that the authority was carrying out repairing work of existing sewage lines in and around the area.

It also sought authorities' responses on intervention applications filed by hawkers operating in the area, represented through advocate Indira Unninayar, and the traders of Nehru Place market, through advocate Pranav Proothi.

The court had on August 13 ordered that the authorities hold a joint meeting and file status reports on the implementation of the no-hawking, no-vending policy in the area.

The court had noted that in between high-rise buildings in the area, hawkers and vendors have claimed the pavement area which was meant for circulation of people.

The court had also said that a video on social media showed a "complete lack of any cleanliness or maintenance on the part of the Municipal Authorities".

