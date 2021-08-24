Left Menu

2 people beaten up for begging in Ajmer, told to 'go to Pakistan'; 5 youth arrested

Five people were arrested after a video clip purportedly showed them thrashing two people, who were told to go to Pakistan, for seeking alms in a housing colony in Ajmer city of Rajasthan, police said.The police took action based on the video that got circulated on social media last Friday.

2 people beaten up for begging in Ajmer, told to 'go to Pakistan'; 5 youth arrested
Five people were arrested after a video clip purportedly showed them thrashing two people, who were told to ''go to Pakistan'', for seeking alms in a housing colony in Ajmer city of Rajasthan, police said.

The police took action based on the video that got circulated on social media last Friday. The main accused Lalit Sharma, who beat up the beggars, was arrested on Friday while four other accomplices identified as Shailendra Tak, Tejpal, Surendra, and Rohit were arrested on Saturday, SHO Ramganj Satendra Singh said. He said the action was taken suo motu on the basis of the video clip. "The victims are not yet identified and they are being traced. They apparently looked like Muslims," he said.

The video purportedly shows a young boy, a man, and a woman. They were cornered by a group of five youths.

In the video, Sharma is seen purportedly kicking the boy on his head. He also slapped another man for apparently begging in the housing colony and asked him to ''go to Pakistan'' for seeking alms.

