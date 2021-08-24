Russia's Putin, India's Modi discuss Afghanistan in phone call
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two leaders agreed to establish a permanent channel for bilateral consultations on Afghan developments, it said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
- Afghanistan
- Afghan
- Russian
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Western media slammed over 'lack of coverage' of human rights violations in Afghanistan
Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai
Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital
Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist - officials
Massive fighting underway between Taliban terrorists, Afghan security forces in Balkh, Takhar