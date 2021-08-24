Left Menu

Russia's Putin, India's Modi discuss Afghanistan in phone call

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to establish a permanent channel for bilateral consultations on Afghan developments, it said.

