CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul on Monday, Washington Post reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:48 IST
CIA Director William Burns met with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Reuters could not immediately verify the story.
