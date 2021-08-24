Will resolve row on sharing documents with CBI over its probe against Anil Deshmukh: Maha govt to HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it would amicably resolve with CBI the issue of sharing documents with the central agency over its probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. The state government had earlier claimed the documents sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not have any relevance to the agency's probe into allegations of corruption against NCP leader Deshmukh.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing an application filed by the CBI, alleging that the state government was not cooperating by refusing to hand over certain documents in connection with the probe against Deshmukh.

Advertisement

The court last week asked the state government to reconsider over the matter and asked it to inform if it was willing to share any documents. Senior counsel Rafiq Dada, appearing for the state government, told the HC's bench on Tuesday that he had a meeting with senior government officials.

''We will be able to reconcile the matter. We will put an end to this hopefully,'' Dada said.

He told the court that a meeting would be held with Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appears for the CBI.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on August 26.

The CBI, in its application filed last month, said it had written a letter to the State Intelligence Department, seeking details of a communication sent by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on the issue of corruption in police transfers and postings, but the SID refused to provide them, claiming they were part of an ongoing investigation.

On July 22, the high court held that the CBI can inquire the allegations of corruption in transfers and postings of police personnel limited to its nexus with Deshmukh, and had dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking that some parts of the central agency's FIR against the NCP leader be quashed.

The CBI had on April 21 this year lodged an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The FIR was registered after the agency conducted a preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh following an order from the HC on April 5.

Deshmukh, who resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)