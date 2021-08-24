Left Menu

Maha: Man arrested for robbery escapes from police station lock-up

A 44-year-old man arrested for robbery escaped from the lock-up of a police station here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Raman Pawar, escaped on Monday night from the Vartak Nagar police station by giving the personnel a slip, the official said. The exact circumstances regarding Pawars escape are not known.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:18 IST
