Local BJP leader commits suicide in Assam due to financial stress

24-08-2021
Local BJP leader commits suicide in Assam due to financial stress
A local BJP leader allegedly committed suicide at his home in the Lakhimpur district of Assam owing to a financial crisis, police said on Tuesday.

The person has been identified as Mithuranjan Das, Laluk Police Station Officer-In-Charge (OC) Suraj Doley said. ''After we got a call, our team reached the place and found the body hanging in a room of his house on Monday morning. We have sent it for post mortem and other necessary formalities,'' he said.

Das left a three-page, hand-written suicide note, which has details of his financial condition along with names of various people from whom large monetary sums were due, Doley said.

The note in Bengali, a copy of which is available with PTI, is addressed to his wife Tanu. It said lakhs of rupees were receivable from government agencies and individuals.

''In total, almost Rs 50 lakh was due, including Rs 17 lakh from the government for supplying food to a Covid Care Centre at Laluk College,'' she told PTI.

Several large contracts, which were carried out by Das, offered by different government departments like the Water Resources and the PWD, remained unpaid, his wife alleged.

''He took loans from various individuals for working on the contracts. However, even months after completing those, no payment was made. This severely affected our day-to-day life and he was under tremendous mental stress,'' she added.

