MP: Villagers try to resuscitate drowned man by hanging him upside down on tree

Villagers hanged a 37-year-old dead man upside down from a tree in a bid to resuscitate him after he drowned while taking bath in a river in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district, police said on Tuesday. They kept swinging him in a bid to remove excess water from his body and revive him, he said.A video of the act later surfaced on social media.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Villagers hanged a 37-year-old dead man upside down from a tree in a bid to resuscitate him after he drowned while taking bath in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Jogipura village under Mragwas police station area on Monday afternoon following which a video showing the act of villagers went viral on social media platforms. The victim, resident of Bansaheda village located nearby, started drowning while taking bath in a river in Jogipura. Some other people present there tried to save him, but in vain, Sanai police post in-charge Toran Singh said.

Later, the villagers fished out the victim and hung him upside down with a rope from a tree for a long time. They kept swinging him in a bid to remove excess water from his body and revive him, he said.

A video of the act later surfaced on social media. In the clip, a large number of people were seen raising religious slogans. Some policemen were also seen near the tree in the video. Later, police managed to convince the villagers that the man had died, following which the body was brought down and sent for postmortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

