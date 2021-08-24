BSF rescues Bangladesh border guards from miscreants

The BSF rescued three Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel from suspected armed miscreants of the neighboring country along the Indo-Bangla border in South Salmara district of Assam, a BSF spokesperson said here on Tuesday. The BGB personnel were rescued by a special patrol party of BSF's Guwahati frontier on Sunday night when they heard cries for help and rushed to the border fence, a statement of the spokesperson said. As the BSF moved closer to the fence they found the shouts were coming from beyond it. They lit their powerful torch lights and saw three BGB personnel encircled by armed Bangladeshi miscreants, it said. On seeing this the Indian border guard personnel rushed to the border gate and challenged the miscreants, who fled towards Satkuribari village on the Bangladesh side, the statement said. The BGB troops later thanked the BSF personnel for their immediate help and response, it added.

