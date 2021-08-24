16-year-old PoJK resident apprehended along LoC in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was apprehended by Army personnel on Tuesday after he intruded into the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said here.
He said Khyam Maqsood was held after he crossed the Line of Control into a forward area of the district.
Advertisement
The teenager is a resident of Harkadiya Bala village of Abbaspur, the spokesman said, adding that he is being questioned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Poonch district
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Khyam Maqsood
- Abbaspur
- Army
- Harkadiya Bala
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Kisan Morcha leader, wife shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists held as security forces intensify operations in Jammu
Police working on intelligence inputs to ensure peaceful I-Day celebrations across Jammu: ADGP
Army deserter booked for fraud and impersonation in Jammu
Police alert to foil Pak attempts to spread terrorism in Jammu zone: J-K DGP