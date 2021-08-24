Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:38 IST
NIA submits charge sheet in Nimtitata blast case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted charge sheet against two accused persons in the Nimtita blast case in which an attempt was made on the life of former West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain.

Special NIA court judge Jiban Kumar Sadhu allowed a prayer of the investigating agency for carrying out further probe into the explosion that occurred at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on February 17.

The final charge sheet was filed before the court against accused Sahidul Islam and Abu Samad within the statutory period of 180 days, NIA counsel Shyamal Ghosh said.

The two accused, who are in judicial custody, have been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, including explosive substance) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and sections of the UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA submitted before the court that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the attempt on the life of Hossain.

Hossain, then a minister of state for labour in West Bengal, was injured along with 20 others when the IED exploded as he entered Nimtita station compound to board a train to Kolkata on the night of February 17.

The NIA had taken over investigation in the case from the West Bengal CID in the first week of March.

