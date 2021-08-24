Left Menu

MP: Acquaintance beats up man for not inviting him to his marriage

The incident took place in Chandupura village under Dehat police station area on Sunday night and the police registered an FIR against the accused, Narendra Kushwaha, on Monday, he said. However, this angered Kushwaha, who allegedly thrashed and abused the victim on Sunday, he said.

A newly-married man has complained to police that he was beaten up by an acquaintance for not inviting the latter to his wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Chandupura village under Dehat police station area on Sunday night and the police registered an FIR against the accused, Narendra Kushwaha, on Monday, he said. The 22-year-old victim in his police complaint alleged that Kushwaha beat him up as he was miffed at not being invited to the former's marriage, Dehat police station's head constable Radheshyam Sharma said.

The victim had told the accused that since the marriage was solemnised during the coronavirus-induced restrictions, only family members were present during the ceremony, the official said quoting the complainant. However, this angered Kushwaha, who allegedly thrashed and abused the victim on Sunday, he said. Since the accused was not invited to the marriage, he demanded Rs 500 from the victim to buy liquor, the official said. The complainant gave Rs 100 to the accused, but he continued to thrash him while asking for more money, he said. Later, the victim somehow managed to escape from the spot to save his life, the official said. The man received injuries in his eyes and other body parts, he said.

An FIR was registered against the absconding accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to trace him, he said.

