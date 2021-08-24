Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister

Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter's question.

The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)