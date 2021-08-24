Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter's question.
The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Peter Szijjarto
- Hungary
- Szijjarto
- The European Union
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Union contributes EUR 3m to help cover basic food needs in Zimbabwe
Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens
Official: Hungary won't take in fleeing Afghans
Hungary, Russia plan to sign vaccine production deal, new gas supply contract -minister
Hungary evacuates 173 people from Afghanistan, including Americans -foreign minister