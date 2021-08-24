Russia says ready to mediate in Afghanistan alongside China, U.S., Pakistan
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as middlemen in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
At the same time, he said, Russia opposes the ideas of allowing Afghan refugees to enter the ex-Soviet region of Central Asia - located between Russia and Afghanistan - or having United States troops deployed there.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Pakistan
- United States
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Russia
- ex-Soviet
- Central Asia
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Western media slammed over 'lack of coverage' of human rights violations in Afghanistan
Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai
Russia reports 22,160 new COVID-19 cases, 769 deaths
Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan in past 24 hours
Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years