Mumbai: BMC sets up COVID-19 vaccination centre for transgenders, LGBT community

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special civic-run COVID-19 vaccination center for transgenders and those from the LGBT community was inaugurated on Tuesday in Vikhroli in Mumbai, an official said.

In the first few hours of the center, located in Saint Joseph School under the BMC's N Ward limits, being operational, some 100 transgenders and LGBT community members received vaccine doses, he said.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who inaugurated the center, said on the occasion that preventing the spread of diseases like COVID-19 in a city like Mumbai, with its geographical location and population, was very challenging, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had handled the situation effectively.

In a statement, the BMC said the N Ward-run center would be operational for the next six months, with jabs being given even to those without identity cards, and asked NGOs and other groups working with transgenders and LGBT community members to encourage vaccination among them.

Those with queries on the center could contact N Ward 'war room' on 022-21010201, the civic statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

