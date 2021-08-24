Left Menu

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

The meeting came as the Biden administration evacuated U.S. citizens and other allies amid chaos at Kabul airport ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline to pull out. The Washington Post, citing U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, first reported the meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:58 IST
CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIA)
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said.

CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday. Both spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting came as the Biden administration evacuated U.S. citizens and other allies amid chaos at Kabul airport ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline to pull out.

The Washington Post, citing U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, first reported the meeting. A CIA representative said the agency had no comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden last week said U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past the deadline next week in order to evacuate Americans. On Monday, two Taliban sources told Reuters it would not extend the deadline for Western forces to leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021