2 people beaten up for begging in Ajmer, told to 'go to Pakistan'; 5 youth arrested

Five people were arrested in Rajasthan's Ajmer town for allegedly thrashing two beggars who apparently looked like Muslims and asking them to go to Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

The police action followed a video on social media that purportedly showed the accused, who have been booked under various offenses, including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, beating and threatening the men seeking alms in a housing colony in Ajmer.

The three victims in the video, two men and a woman, are yet to be identified, police officials said. The video was circulated across various social media platforms on Friday and the police registered the case on Tuesday.

"The victims are not yet identified and they are being traced. They apparently looked like Muslims," said SHO of Ramganj police station Satendra Singh.

The main accused Lalit Sharma, who beat up the beggars, was arrested on Friday while four other accomplices identified as Shailendra Tak, Tejpal, Surendra, and Rohit were arrested on Saturday, the SHO said. He said the action was taken suo motu based on the video clip.

The video purportedly shows a boy, a man, and a woman being cornered by a group of five youths. Sharma is seen purportedly kicking the boy on his head as he is crouched on the street. He is also seen slapping the man for apparently begging in the housing colony and asked him to ''go to Pakistan'' for alms.

Meanwhile, some members of the Muslim community approached the police officers raising objections over the issue saying their religious sentiments have been hurt.

The SHO said that the case was registered on Tuesday by the police itself under IPC Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc.), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

"No fresh arrest has been made and the matter is being investigated," he added.

The incident comes a few days after a bangle seller was thrashed by a group of people even as he begged for mercy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. The viral video showed the people leveling allegations of eve-teasing against the bangle seller and egging on others to beat him up.

