Left Menu

Around 20 people taken ill after drinking polluted water in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:35 IST
Around 20 people taken ill after drinking polluted water in UP's Kaushambi
  • Country:
  • India

Around 20 people fell ill after drinking polluted water from a well at a village here, officials said on Tuesday.

Five of them, including two children, have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported from Niyamatpur village under the Kokhraj police station.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kamal Chandra Rai said the well was the only source of water in the area and it had got polluted.

On Monday, around 20 people started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea, following which a team of doctors was sent there and treatment started, he said. He added that bleaching powder has been sprinkled in the well and drains of the village. The district panchayat raj officer has been told to supply water in tankers till the well water is being treated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021