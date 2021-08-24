Left Menu

Blast in northern Syria kills and wounds dozens of militants

An explosion shook the base of an al-Qaida-linked group in northern Syria on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of fighters, opposition activists said.It wasnt immediately clear what caused the explosion at the base of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:36 IST
Blast in northern Syria kills and wounds dozens of militants
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An explosion shook the base of an al-Qaida-linked group in northern Syria on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of fighters, opposition activists said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion at the base of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country. HTS is the most powerful group in Syria's northwest.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion near the village of Ram Hamadan was either an accident during training or a drone strike. It said 20 fighters were killed or wounded in the explosion.

Step news agency, an activist collective, said at least nine fighters were killed and others wounded in the mysterious blast. Step said it could have been caused when a mortar shell exploded during training. Syria's 10-year conflict has left about half a million people dead and half the country's prewar population of 23 million displaced, more than 5 million of them as refugees outside the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021