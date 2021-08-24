Italy working on ad hoc summit on Afghanistan - foreign minister
Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday in a parliamentary hearing that Rome was working on the idea of organizing an ad hoc summit to promote debate on Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi is looking to organize a summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the country's capital, Italian papers recently wrote.
