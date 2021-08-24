Left Menu

Agra man downed in river in Dholpur: Police

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:14 IST
A 32-year-old man drowned in the Parvati river in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Tuesday when he entered it with a friend to have a bath.

As Sonu and his friend, both Agra residents, entered the river in Kharagpur village under the Kaulari police station, both of them slipped into deep water, SHO Naresh Poswal said.

As the villagers saw them drowning, they jumped into the river and rescued them, but Sonu had died by then, he said.

The two had come to the village to meet their relative on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the SHO added.

While Sonu’s body was handed over to his relatives, his friend has been referred to a hospital in Agra for treatment, the SHO said.

