Agra man downed in river in Dholpur: Police
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old man drowned in the Parvati river in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Tuesday when he entered it with a friend to have a bath.
As Sonu and his friend, both Agra residents, entered the river in Kharagpur village under the Kaulari police station, both of them slipped into deep water, SHO Naresh Poswal said.
As the villagers saw them drowning, they jumped into the river and rescued them, but Sonu had died by then, he said.
The two had come to the village to meet their relative on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the SHO added.
While Sonu’s body was handed over to his relatives, his friend has been referred to a hospital in Agra for treatment, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonu
- SHO Naresh Poswal
- Agra
- Dholpur
- Rajasthan
- Raksha Bandhan
- Kaulari
- Parvati river
- Kharagpur
ALSO READ
Raje expresses concern over flood situation in parts of Rajasthan
Rajasthan govt working to ensure welfare of tribal communities: Gehlot
1 yr after 11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan, community still awaits justice
Free travel on Raksha Bandhan for women, children in Haryana: CMO
Haryana govt to provide free bus rides to women, children on Raksha Bandhan