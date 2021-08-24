Left Menu

Goa scheme to give 16k litres of water free per month will benefit 1.5 lakh homes

Around 1.5 lakh households in Goa will benefit from the scheme to provide 16,000 litres of water per month free from September, said state Public Works Department minister Deepak Pauskar on Tuesday.The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his address at the Independence Day function here.Out of 3.18 lakh water connections, 1.5 lakh are using up to 16,000 litres every month.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:19 IST
Goa scheme to give 16k litres of water free per month will benefit 1.5 lakh homes
  • Country:
  • India

Around 1.5 lakh households in Goa will benefit from the scheme to provide 16,000 litres of water per month free from September, said state Public Works Department minister Deepak Pauskar on Tuesday.

The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his address at the Independence Day function here.

''Out of 3.18 lakh water connections, 1.5 lakh are using up to 16,000 litres every month. The government has worked out details of the scheme and will successfully implement it. Reservoirs in the state have enough water to cater to the entire population,'' Pauskar said.

The state requires 600 million litres of water per day (MLD), the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021