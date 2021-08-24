6 LeT associates held with arms in J&K's Bandipora

Security forces on Tuesday arrested six militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunition from them in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Police and security forces arrested six terrorist associates of the LeT outfit in Pethkote, Bandipora,” a police official said.

He said arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and investigations were on, he said.

