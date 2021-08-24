Tribal woman, family beaten up over live-in relationship

A tribal woman and her family members were allegedly beaten up by villagers over her live-in relationship in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old woman, whose husband allegedly deserted her, is now in a live-in relationship with a man for the past two months.

A kangaroo court was held on Monday at Shankarakhunta village in Udala area. The woman, her mother and live-in partner were attacked by the irate villagers with sticks, an officer said.

The mob threatened them to flee their residence or else they would be socially estranged, police said.

The woman and her live-in partner fled away to another village out of fear after lodging an FIR on Tuesday, Udala police station Inspector Muktikanta Kulu said.

A case has been registered under various Indian Penal Code sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the officer said.

Police have visited the village and an investigation is on, but no arrests have been made yet, he added.

