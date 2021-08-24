Left Menu

Blast kills 10 jihadists at Syria training camp

Formerly known as the Nusra Front, it has been designated a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and others.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:08 IST
An explosion at a training camp for jihadist fighters in opposition-held northwest Syria killed at least 10 people and injured a dozen other recruits, residents and opposition sources said. The explosion took place while dozens of fighters from the Hyat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group were attending a training session on artillery and mortars in the camp near the town of Hasano, in northern Idlib province, two military opposition sources told Reuters.

"There was a mistake which led to an explosion during a training session on mortars," said Mohamad Rasheed, an opposition activist familiar with the details of the incident. HTS is a jihadist group that controls parts of Syria's northwest, a rebel-held area still at war with Damascus. Formerly known as the Nusra Front, it has been designated a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and others.

