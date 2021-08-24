JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K

Janata Dal (United) National President Lalan Singh on Tuesday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before holding of Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Singh received a warm welcome from his party cadre led by J&K JD(U) president G M Shaheen at Jammu Airport as he arrived from Srinagar on the second-leg of his four-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The case related to abrogation of Article 370 (in August 2019) is before the Supreme Court and until the matter is resolved by the judiciary, the government should restore statehood to J&K before holding Assembly elections,” Singh told a meeting at the party headquarters here.

He said his party had opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament when the bill was tabled but could not save it because “we were short of the majority”.

Singh, a Member of Parliament, reached Srinagar on August 21 and held a series of meetings with party workers, a JD(U) release said.

He asked the party workers to make preparations for the Assembly elections and assured full support of the party leadership.

Shaheen said his party is devoted to work for the development and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

