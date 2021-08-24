Left Menu

JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:13 IST
JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) National President Lalan Singh on Tuesday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before holding of Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Singh received a warm welcome from his party cadre led by J&K JD(U) president G M Shaheen at Jammu Airport as he arrived from Srinagar on the second-leg of his four-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The case related to abrogation of Article 370 (in August 2019) is before the Supreme Court and until the matter is resolved by the judiciary, the government should restore statehood to J&K before holding Assembly elections,” Singh told a meeting at the party headquarters here.

He said his party had opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament when the bill was tabled but could not save it because “we were short of the majority”.

Singh, a Member of Parliament, reached Srinagar on August 21 and held a series of meetings with party workers, a JD(U) release said.

He asked the party workers to make preparations for the Assembly elections and assured full support of the party leadership.

Shaheen said his party is devoted to work for the development and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021