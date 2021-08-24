Left Menu

Rane's arrest over anti-Thackeray remark wrong, says Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said it was wrong to arrest his cabinet colleague and BJP leader Narayan Rane over his objectionable remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and maintained such statements have been made by the Shiv Sena against others without inviting similar action.A huge political storm erupted in Maharashtra over Ranes would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remark for what he claimed as the latters ignorance of the year of Indias independence.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:16 IST
Rane's arrest over anti-Thackeray remark wrong, says Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said it was wrong to arrest his cabinet colleague and BJP leader Narayan Rane over his objectionable remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and maintained such statements have been made by the Shiv Sena against others without inviting similar action.

A huge political storm erupted in Maharashtra over Rane's ''would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray'' remark for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence. Union minister Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon over his remark.

Athawale, addressing a press conference in Nagpur, said Rane used the same language that is used by the Shiv Sena, which is headed by Thackeray.

''The Shiv Sena has also many times used this kind of language, but no one got arrested. If the Shiv Sena had got angry by his language, they should have replied him back. But, the state government's decision to arrest a Union minister is wrong,'' said the RPI (Athawale) president when asked about the police action against Rane.

Athawale said Rane just vented his anger as the expectations of people from the chief minister were not getting fulfilled.

''Rane only meant that Thackeray is not doing anything for the development of Maharashtra and he seldom steps out of his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai to understand the problems faced by the people.

''Rane meant that such a chief minister does not have the right to occupy the chair. This was his feeling,'' the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

''Rane didn't mean to insult the chief minister,'' the RPI(A) leader said.

''A CM must ensure justice for all. He is also expected to ensure generation of jobs. But nothing is happening in Maharashtra on these fronts in the last two years. Rane's real cause of anger was the lack of development in Maharashtra,'' Athawale added. Asked about the reservation for the Maratha community, he said Tamil Nadu provides 69 per cent quota based on caste in government jobs and education (despite Supreme Court-mandated 50% cap).

''The state government should think on the lines of the Tamil Nadu government. Those who have annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh should get reservation benefits,'' Athawale said.

In May, the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as ''unconstitutional'', and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

Athawale, an ally of the BJP, also informed about the expansion of his party in Vidarbha and listed welfare schemes initiated by the NDA government in Maharashtra and across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021