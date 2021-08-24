Norway military to shut Kabul airport hospital by end of August

The Norwegian military will close a field hospital it has been operating at Kabul airport by Aug. 31 due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, a spokesman for Norway's armed forces told the NTB news agency on Tuesday.

Norway had said in June it intended to continue to operate the hospital until the end of 2021 even though NATO forces were leaving the country sooner.

