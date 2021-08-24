Left Menu

Norway military to shut Kabul airport hospital by end of August

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:21 IST
Norway military to shut Kabul airport hospital by end of August
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

The Norwegian military will close a field hospital it has been operating at Kabul airport by Aug. 31 due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, a spokesman for Norway's armed forces told the NTB news agency on Tuesday.

Norway had said in June it intended to continue to operate the hospital until the end of 2021 even though NATO forces were leaving the country sooner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021