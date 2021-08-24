Left Menu

Over 1,500 Afghans have reached France after evacuations -ministry

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:35 IST
Nearly 100 French people and over 1,500 Afghans have reached France since the beginning of evacuation operations from Afghanistan, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also said in a statement that the situation in Kabul was still complex.

