Left Menu

Top foreign stories at 2030 hrs

By Gurdip Singh and K J M Varma FGN38 CHINA-G7-LD AFGHAN Ahead of G7 leaders meet on Afghanistan, China says sanctions against Taliban not productive Beijing As the leaders of the G7 countries are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Afghan crisis and possible economic sanctions against the Taliban, China expressed reservations over imposing penalties, saying the US and its allies should learn lessons from the past and act prudently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:38 IST
Top foreign stories at 2030 hrs
  • Country:
  • India

FGN36 SINGAPORE-HARRIS-US-LD CHINA US VP Harris accuses China of ‘coercion’ & ‘intimidation’ in SCS; says America stands with allies Singapore/Beijing: China continues to ''coerce, intimidate and make claims'' to the vast majority of the South China Sea even as its actions undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations, US Vice President Kamala Harris said here on Tuesday, asserting that America stands with its allies and partners in the face of these threats. By Gurdip Singh and K J M Varma FGN38 CHINA-G7-LD AFGHAN Ahead of G7 leaders' meet on Afghanistan, China says sanctions against Taliban not productive Beijing: As the leaders of the G7 countries are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Afghan crisis and possible economic sanctions against the Taliban, China expressed reservations over imposing penalties, saying the US and its allies should learn lessons from the past and act prudently. By K J M Varma FGN37 UK-AFGHAN UK urges Taliban for safety of foreigners at UN Human Rights Council session London: Britain on Tuesday urged the Taliban to allow the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals from Afghanistan at an emergency United Nations Human Rights Council session. By Aditi Khanna FGN32 CHINA-BRICS BRICS NSAs to hold in-depth exchanges on global, regional security landscape: China Beijing: China has said that the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS countries will hold an in-depth exchange of views to reach broad consensus on the global, regional and international security landscape during their virtual meeting convened by India on Tuesday. By K J M Varma FGN34 TALIBAN-US-EVACUATION Taliban: No extensions for US evacuations in Afghanistan Kabul: A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the August 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021