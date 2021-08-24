Top foreign stories at 2030 hrs

FGN36 SINGAPORE-HARRIS-US-LD CHINA US VP Harris accuses China of ‘coercion’ & ‘intimidation’ in SCS; says America stands with allies Singapore/Beijing: China continues to ''coerce, intimidate and make claims'' to the vast majority of the South China Sea even as its actions undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations, US Vice President Kamala Harris said here on Tuesday, asserting that America stands with its allies and partners in the face of these threats. By Gurdip Singh and K J M Varma FGN38 CHINA-G7-LD AFGHAN Ahead of G7 leaders' meet on Afghanistan, China says sanctions against Taliban not productive Beijing: As the leaders of the G7 countries are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Afghan crisis and possible economic sanctions against the Taliban, China expressed reservations over imposing penalties, saying the US and its allies should learn lessons from the past and act prudently. By K J M Varma FGN37 UK-AFGHAN UK urges Taliban for safety of foreigners at UN Human Rights Council session London: Britain on Tuesday urged the Taliban to allow the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals from Afghanistan at an emergency United Nations Human Rights Council session. By Aditi Khanna FGN32 CHINA-BRICS BRICS NSAs to hold in-depth exchanges on global, regional security landscape: China Beijing: China has said that the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS countries will hold an in-depth exchange of views to reach broad consensus on the global, regional and international security landscape during their virtual meeting convened by India on Tuesday. By K J M Varma FGN34 TALIBAN-US-EVACUATION Taliban: No extensions for US evacuations in Afghanistan Kabul: A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the August 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)