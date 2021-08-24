UP: AAP to stage protests on Wednesday to flag alleged corruption in UP govt

The Aam Aadmi Party will stage protests across Uttar Pradesh, including in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, on Wednesday over ''corruption'' in the BJP government in the state, the party's office-bearers here said on Tuesday.

The ''Matka Phodo'' campaign will be held to protest the ''corruption of thousands of crores'' done by the state government in the Jal Jeevan Mission, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) district unit president Neeraj Judaun said.

Advertisement

AAP's district spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam said,''The 'Matka Phodo' demonstration is being organised across the state on the call of party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to highlight the corruption of thousands of crores in the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state government.'' However, the local BJP unit dubbed the AAP's allegations as devoid of any substance and a bid to create ''sensation''.

''The AAP is only engaging in 'hawabaazi' (loose talk) and raking up a non-issue as they have no actual issue against the government,'' BJP spokesperson Tanmay Shankar told PTI.

''The AAP, which has a government in Delhi, is itself facing inquiry in procurement of DTC buses so of all people it should be the last one to talk of corruption,'' he added. The AAP earlier this month accused Uttar Pradesh Minister for Jal Shakti Mahendra Singh of giving contract worth crores of rupees to a rejected company and procuring water supply at 40 per cent higher rate than standard tender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)