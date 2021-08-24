Two U.S. staff to be evacuated from Hanoi amid VP Harris visit -NBC
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:10 IST
At least two U.S. personnel in Hanoi will be medically evacuated from Vietnam after Havana Syndrome incidents over the weekend and days before Tuesday's visit by Vice President Kamala Harris, an NBC reporter said on Twitter.
Hours before Harris' visit, U.S. staff said the incidents involved strange sounds, NBC reporter Josh Lederman said, citing unidentified senior U.S. officials.
