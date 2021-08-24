Left Menu

Security forces seize stolen items, naxal literature from forest

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:11 IST
Security forces seized a stolen hi-tech power system torch belonging to the railways, VHF wireless set and various items including naxal literature kept hidden underneath the soil in a steel drum by the Maoists in Jiling Dugri forest in East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr M Tamil Vanan constituted a police team headed by DSP (Musaboni), Chandrasekhar Azad.

Following a massive search operation in the forest, the police team detected the steel drum kept hidden underneath the soil in the forest near Maheshpur village under the naxal-affected Gurabandha police station.

Addressing a press conference here, SSP said the bomb disposal squad of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) from Ranchi was called in for necessary action.

The standard operation procedure was strictly maintained in removing the steel drum from underneath the soil, he said, adding that the police personnel recovered the hi-tech power system torch of South Eastern Railway, wireless set and battery, a switch attached to flash light wire, one set of electronic voltmeter, naxal literature, one old naxal uniform, etc from the drum, the SSP added.

