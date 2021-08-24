Harish Parvathaneni to be India's ambassador to Germany
Senior diplomat Harish Parvathaneni has been appointed as India's Ambassador to Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
Parvathaneni, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as an additional secretary in the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.
''He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the MEA said.
