Harish Parvathaneni to be India's ambassador to Germany

Senior diplomat Harish Parvathaneni has been appointed as India's Ambassador to Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Parvathaneni, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as an additional secretary in the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

''He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the MEA said.

