Maha: Man booked for mutilating ear of puppy

A 35-year-old Pune resident has been booked for allegedly mutilating the ear of a puppy, police said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint of the puppy's owner, a Mumbai resident, the incident took place in Pune on May 30, an official said.

Advertisement

''He has filed a complaint in Ambejogai police station in Beed and the matter is being probed,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)