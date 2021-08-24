U.S. will test all evacuees from Afghanistan for COVID-19 - U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021
The United States will test all evacuees from Afghanistan for COVID-19 and aims to set up a process for vaccinations, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
The official said the number of Afghans coming into the United States was "fluid" due to the swiftness of the operation and could not provide a figure during a call with reporters.
U.S. law enforcement and counterterrorism officials are carrying out "robust security processing" before evacuees allowed to enter United States, the official said.
